Abstract

BACKGROUND: Health and quality of life problems in elderly are one of the problems that should be addressed in order to improve overall health expectancy. Elderly injury risk factors in Dr. Soeradji Tirtonegoro Hospital need to be determined, which includes the demographic and cognitive condition of the elderly.



The aim of this research is to study the injury cases data from Dr. Soeradji Tirtonegoro Hospital Emergency Department medical records and then compare the data with existing relevant studies.



Methods: The method used in this research is cross-sectional study. Data were collected from the medical records of the emergency department of Dr. Soeradji Tirtonegoro Hospital, Klaten.



Results: From the medical records of the emergency department of Dr. Soeradji Tirtonegoro Hospital, there were 1,055 reported injury cases in 2019. 127 of those were patients aged 60 and older. There were reported 37 non-traffic accidents, such as falling at home, slipping, et cetera. There were reported 83 traffic accidents. The other 7 accidents were accidents related to illnesses and disabilities.



Conclusion: The data reported 1,055 cases of injury, only 127 of those are elderly with the criteria of age 60 years old and older. As the data is limited and there are no risk factors reported, there is no further conclusion that can be made. Further studies can help better understand cases of injuries and even help predict reentry of patients by using a form to collect the data of risk factors of the patients admitted into the emergency department.

