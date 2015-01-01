Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Thoracic trauma (TT) accounts for significant mortality and morbidity. Blunt thoracic trauma is reported more frequently than sharp force trauma, where motor traffic collisions account for the majority. Addressing medico-legal issues is often a challenge in TT. The purpose of this study was to evaluate blunt chest trauma from a medico-legal point of view.



Methods: A retrospective descriptive study was conducted based on case records of the victims (living and dead) of TT over three years presented to a Teaching Hospital and a District General Hospital in Western Province.



Results: There were 248 living patients and 195 deceased. Road accidents accounted for TT in 236 (53.3%), followed by 166 (37.5%) assaults. Out of the deceased, 89% had a very short survival period. "Multiple chest injuries" was the cause of death in 83 (42.5%) dead, and 91 (46.7%) died due to TT. Road accidents accounted for N=71 (78% of deaths due to TT). Out of the live patients, 87 (35.8%) had grievous or above-category injuries to the chest, and victims of assault were commonly having non-grievous injuries with a significant association (p<0.001). A total of 175 (39.5%) had rib fractures, and 125 were following motor traffic accidents.



Conclusions: Blunt TT accounts for significant mortality and morbidity, with the most common circumstances being road accidents. Most of them come under a severe category of hurt with a short survival period among the dead.

