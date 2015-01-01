|
Gunathilaka MMAC, Kitulwatte IDG, Wijewardena H, Gunathilaka KMTB, Dissanayake C, Jayathilake R, Wijeratne P. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2023; 17(1): 112-119.
(Copyright © 2023, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)
INTRODUCTION: Thoracic trauma (TT) accounts for significant mortality and morbidity. Blunt thoracic trauma is reported more frequently than sharp force trauma, where motor traffic collisions account for the majority. Addressing medico-legal issues is often a challenge in TT. The purpose of this study was to evaluate blunt chest trauma from a medico-legal point of view.
Blunt force; Medico-legal significance; Thoracic trauma