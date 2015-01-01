CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Gharsangi K, Parul, Bhawani R. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2023; 17(1): 134-135.
Copyright

DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Manual siphoning of diesel with mouth from automobiles is common practice in rural communities. This practice can be hazardous leading to ingestion and aspiration of diesel leading to chemical pneumonitis. Here we present two cases of chemical pneumonitis following siphonage of diesel managed with steroids and recovered completely.
Language: en
Keywords
diesel; pneumonitis; siphonage