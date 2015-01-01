SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gharsangi K, Parul, Bhawani R. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2023; 17(1): 134-135.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)

DOI

10.37506/ijfmt.v17i1.18909

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Manual siphoning of diesel with mouth from automobiles is common practice in rural communities. This practice can be hazardous leading to ingestion and aspiration of diesel leading to chemical pneumonitis. Here we present two cases of chemical pneumonitis following siphonage of diesel managed with steroids and recovered completely.


Language: en

Keywords

diesel; pneumonitis; siphonage

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print