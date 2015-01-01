|
Citation
Ghiasvand K, Soltanian N, Naghshzan M, Pouladian S, Hoseinpour A, Soltani A. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2022; 16(1): 709-719.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
It has proven that the presence of different chemicals can affect the succession patterns of necrophagousinsects. A comprehensive study was designed on the effects of nortriptyline, diazinon, and aluminumphosphate on arthropod's succession and diversity on cadavers.
Language: en
Keywords
aluminum phosphate; animal model; arthropods succession; diazinon; forensic entomology; nortriptyline