Abstract

It has proven that the presence of different chemicals can affect the succession patterns of necrophagousinsects. A comprehensive study was designed on the effects of nortriptyline, diazinon, and aluminumphosphate on arthropod's succession and diversity on cadavers.



Sixteen rabbits in two groups were used as a model in this study, 12 of them were treated with the drugsand were placed in two habitats (sun and shade) based on the study design. For each group, one cagewas considered as control. Insects were collected twice a day from the cadavers and identified.In total, 549 necrophagous insects from five families, were collected from all the carcasses. Chrysomyaalbiceps was the dominant insect on all cadavers, expect for one treated with diazinon, in which it wasdisplaced by Dermestes frischii. The highest number of insects were collected on the sixth day for allcadavers. The majority were collected from the shaded cages.Generally, the species diversity was higher for all the cadavers treated with the drugs compared to thecontrol cadavers. The results showed that the presence of diazinon in the cadaver can repel necrophagousinsects, on the contrary nortriptyline seems to attract more species/specimen.

