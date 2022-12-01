|
Citation
|
Pan Y, Neuroth L, Chomitz I, Davila V, Liu K, McKenzie LB, Lu B, Zhu M. Ann. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American College of Epidemiology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36587856
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: To examine the association between state seat belt laws and the prevalence of seat belt use among a nationally representative sample of teenagers in the United States, taking into consideration state-specific child restraint laws that could affect teenagers of different ages.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Seat belts; Motor vehicle crashes; Youth Risk Behavior Survey; YRBS