Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this systematic review is to summarize the incidence of injuries occurring in professional baseball and compare player outcomes reported in the literature METHODS: We conducted a systematic review utilizing the PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) guidelines across three databases (PubMed, MEDLINE, Embase). Inclusion criteria were studies of injury incidences and/or injury outcomes on active MLB athletes and studies published in the English language. Exclusion criteria was non-MLB players, case series and case report studies with a cohort of < 3 players, and/or review articles.



RESULTS: A total of 477 articles were identified from the initial search of three databases with 105 studies meeting inclusion criteria. Amongst these articles, the most common injuries studied were elbow (38%), shoulder (14%), hip/groin (11%), hand/wrist (7%), head/face (7%), knee (7%), spine (5%), and foot/ankle (3%). Injuries with the highest incidence included hand/wrist (150.3 per year), hamstring (7.8-73.5 per year), ulnar collateral ligament tears (0.23-26.8 per year), gastrocnemius strains (24.2 per year), and concussions (3.6-20.5 per year). Lowest rates of return to play were seen following shoulder labral tears (40-72.5%), rotator cuff tears (33.3-87%), and UCL tears (51-87.9%). The injuries leading to most time away from sport included elbow UCL tears (average 90.3 days treated non-operatively to 622.8 days following revision reconstruction), shoulder labral tears (average 315-492 days) and ACL tears (average 156.2-417.5 days). Following ACL tears, rotator cuff tears, shoulder labral tears, and hip femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) requiring arthroscopy, athletes had a significantly lower workloads compared to prior to injury upon return to play.



CONCLUSION: Most published investigations focus on elbow injuries of the UCL, with variable RTP and mixed performance following surgery. Ulnar collateral ligament tears, shoulder labral tears, and anterior cruciate ligament tears result in the most missed time. Upper extremity injury such as shoulder labral tears, rotator cuff tears, and UCL tears had the poorest RTP rates. Workload was most affected following ACL reconstruction, rotator cuff repair, shoulder labral repair, and hip arthroscopy for FAI.

