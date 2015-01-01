SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

El Beltagy MA, Elbaroody M. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00381-022-05806-y

36588129

Child death owed to abuse and negligence is not uncommon, and its real incidence is unknown. The most common cause of fatal child abuse is head trauma. Abusive head injuries (AHI) most often involve brain injury of infants and young children. The outcomes of AHI vary from complete recovery to severe brain damage and death. This article highlights the diagnosis and management of AHI in infancy in Egypt, with a special focus on the social, medical, and legal aspects. The authors emphasize the importance of reporting cases suspected of AHI to the relevant authorities; this will guard against the recurrence of abuse to the child and will have a positive impact on the community.


Language: en

Children; Traumatic brain injury; Shaken baby syndrome; Child abuse; Abusive head injuries

