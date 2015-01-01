Abstract

PURPOSE: The delivery of healthcare services in rural locations can be challenging. From the perspectives of rural rehabilitation practitioners and compensation claims managers, this study explored the experience of providing and coordinating rehabilitation services for rural major traumatic injury survivors.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Semi-structured interviews with 14 rural rehabilitation practitioners and 10 compensation claims managers were transcribed, and reflexive thematic analysis was conducted.



RESULTS: Six themes were identified (1) Challenges finding and connecting with rural services, (2) Factors relating to insurance claims management, (3) Managing the demand for services, (4) Good working relationships, (5) Limited training and support, and (6) Client resilience and community. System-related barriers included a lack of available search resources to find rural rehabilitation services, limited service/clinician availability and funding policies lacking the flexibility to meet rehabilitation needs in a rural context. Strong peer and interdisciplinary relationships were viewed as crucial facilitators, which rural practitioners were particularly adept at developing.



CONCLUSIONS: Greater consideration of unique needs within rural contexts is required when developing service delivery models. Specifically, flexible and equitable funding policies; facilitating interdisciplinary connections, support and training for rehabilitation practitioners and compensation claims managers; and harnessing clients' resilience may improve the delivery of rural services.IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATIONRural survivors of major traumatic injury often have ongoing health and rehabilitation needs and struggle to access required treatment services.Rehabilitation providers and compensation claims managers highlighted areas for improvement in rural areas, including resources for locating available services, funding the additional costs of rural service delivery, and greater service choice for clients.Building rural workforce capacity for treatment of major traumatic injury is needed, including improved clinician access to specialist training and support.Developing good working relationships between clients and clinicians, including interdisciplinary collaborations, and supporting client resilience and self-management should be promoted in future service delivery models.

