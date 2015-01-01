|
Citation
Stern E, Alemann C, Delgado GAF, Vásquez AE. Eval. Program Plann. 2022; 97: e102207.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36587432
Abstract
Parenting programs are an increasingly used strategy to prevent family violence and promote gender equality in the household. Yet, there is limited understanding of the processes and pathways to change through such programs, especially from the Global South. This paper presents key findings of a qualitative evaluation of the parenting 'Program P', which was implemented in El Alto, Bolivia. The study complements and aims to provide additional insights to an experimental evaluation of this program, which found limited impact on the intended objectives, including a reduction in violence against children and women and more gender equitable attitudes among parents. Thirty-six qualitative interviews and 6 focus groups were conducted with men and women that attended Program P, and facilitators of the program.
Language: en
Keywords
Parenting; IPV; Gender norms; Qualitative evaluation; VAC