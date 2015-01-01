Abstract

Parenting programs are an increasingly used strategy to prevent family violence and promote gender equality in the household. Yet, there is limited understanding of the processes and pathways to change through such programs, especially from the Global South. This paper presents key findings of a qualitative evaluation of the parenting 'Program P', which was implemented in El Alto, Bolivia. The study complements and aims to provide additional insights to an experimental evaluation of this program, which found limited impact on the intended objectives, including a reduction in violence against children and women and more gender equitable attitudes among parents. Thirty-six qualitative interviews and 6 focus groups were conducted with men and women that attended Program P, and facilitators of the program.



FINDINGS were analyzed thematically and organized around key successes and challenges of the program including motivations and ability to engage with the program, opportunities for supportive group-based processes, addressing hegemonic gender and social norms, and learning and applying skills as a platform to change behaviours. We use these findings to offer implications for more effective design and implementation of gender transformative, parenting programs in Bolivia and globally.

Language: en