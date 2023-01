Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Emergency nurses are vulnerable to violence, because they closely face patients or caregivers in emergency situations, where tension and conflicts are heightened. This is known to increase their turnover intentions. This study aimed to analyze the effects of emergency nurses' experiences of violence, resilience, and nursing work environment on turnover intentions.



METHODS: This descriptive study analyzed a questionnaire administered to emergency nurses from March 2020 to April 2020. Its participants included 100 emergency nurses from 4 emergency medical centers. The collected data were analyzed using the SPSS/WIN 25.0 program (IBM SPSS Statistics) by frequency, percentage, mean, SD, t test, analysis of variance, and multiple regression RESULTS: The main factors affecting the turnover intentions of emergency nurses were resilience (β = -0.32, P =.003), frequency of violence by patients (β = 0.27, P =.003), and nursing managers' leadership and support for nurses (β = -0.25, P =.021). The explanatory power of these 3 variables was 29.3%.



DISCUSSION: To reduce emergency nurses' turnover intentions, it may be necessary to conduct resilience programs for them. In addition, safety measures to prevent violence at the organizational level and improve nursing managers' abilities, leadership, and support for nurses can reduce nurses' intention to leave.

