Abstract

Schools have become a target for mass shootings. School Districts have added minimal preventative measures with technological tools like application-based panic buttons and adding campus security. Upon completion, each building should meet Federal and State standards to include materials and fire safety; however, all buildings have a major flaw. One flaw is not having an effective way to control and prevent a security breach. The ease of access has made it possible for any unauthorized person to enter school buildings without detection which affects the campus security and safety.



This study reviews data for the escalation of school violence in a public education setting. It also points out that even though there is not a single pattern that can explain the reason behind each tragedy, the microcosm of society found in each school may explain some of the underlying motives. The findings show how demographical and geographical information is considered as valid triggers. It explains how weapons add a deadly component to a very volatile environment rife with hormones, anger and trust issues. It also shows how little has been done to prevent it. In general, the underlaying possibility of violence is distinctly found in each subject or shooter. Law enforcement's ability to assess internal security in school threats is hindered by Federal Laws like HIPAA and FERPA which prohibit health and student information from being disclosed during an investigation.



School Districts are underfunded and ill equipped to support the upgrading and updating of each school to meet new safety standards required to maintain the safety of the student population. The biggest concern has been in deterring violence. One way to deescalate a student who has violent tendencies is with a "threat assessment" which is considered an effective tool to understanding potential future behavior. However, it is also seen how the same system has criminalize students whose behavior tend to be outside the norm. It also includes the challenges of school discipline and the escalation of restrictive measures for repeat offenders. In this study, professionals ponder the most difficult task of keeping weapons from those who are not mentally capable of operating them responsibly.

Language: en