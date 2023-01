Abstract

The authors would like to thank Dr. Breeding and colleagues for their interest in our paper "Racial Disparities in Administration of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Prophylaxis After Severe Traumatic Injuries"1 and their valuable comments.



The main objective of this study was to investigate how the administration of VTE prophylaxis differs based on race as a quality measure indicator, using the TQIP database, which has its well-recognized inherent limitations. The concern raised regarding the Hispanic/Latino ethnicity is a valid one. Unfortunately, the TQIP database does not capture ethnicity entirely when it comes to Hispanic/Latino population cared for at U.S. trauma centers. It is also important to highlight that according to the U.S. Census Bureau, people who identify themselves as Hispanic/Latino may be of any race.2 While the majority of Hispanic/Latino patients identify themselves as White, almost half identify as another race...

