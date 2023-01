Abstract

Correction to: Annals of Biomedical Engineering (2021) 49:2814-2826 https://doi.org/10.1007/s10439-021-02853-5



This erratum is to correct the mean and standard deviation values of MPS95 in the first paragraph of the Results section and the Abstract. The mean ± SD values for MPS95 should be stated as 0.145 ± 0.119. Further, the caption for Fig. 5 should state that the brain simulations are showing maximum principal strain, not 95% maximum principal strain. All data and images from figures including values of MPS95 are accurate as originally presented.

Language: en