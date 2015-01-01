Abstract

The Vestibular/Ocular Motor Screening (VOMS) is a sport-related concussion screening tool that assesses vestibular ocular reflex (VOR) and oculomotor symptom provocation. Long-term test-retest reliability of the VOMS over multiple athletic seasons has not yet been established in a pediatric population. Fifty-one child athletes (females = 28, 54.9%) 8-13 years of age, completed a baseline VOMS assessment at two timepoints, 18 months apart. Cronbach's alpha was used to examine the internal consistency at both time points. Two-way mixed intra-class correlation coefficients and Cohen's Kappa statistics were used to evaluate test-retest reliability. High internal consistency existed at both initial (α = 0.91) and follow-up (α = 0.95) for VOMS symptom provocation items. Strong inter-item correlations were noted between vertical VOR (r = ≥0.70) and visual motion sensitivity (VMS) (r = ≥0.70). Fair agreement was produced for convergence (κ = 0.23, vertical VOR (κ = 0.25) and VMS (κ = 0.25), as well as reliability on NPC distance (ICC(2,)(k) = 0.31). All other VOMS scores yielded poor agreement between time points. Symptom provocation was the same for 49% of athletes between timepoints, while 31.4% had a decrease in scoring at follow-up. Symptom provocation from VOMS tasks lessened with increasing age and time; therefore, clinicians should consider annual baseline testing to improve accuracy for concussion evaluation and management in pediatrics.

Language: en