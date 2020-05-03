|
Begashaw T, Kassie G. Biomed. Res. Int. 2022; 2022: e9459186.
(Copyright © 2022, Hindawi Publishing)
36588536
BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation among textile factory workers is a major public health concern worldwide and is associated with a higher risk of completed suicide. However, there are limited studies that determined the prevalence and the potential determinants of suicidal ideation in Africa, including Ethiopia. Therefore, this study is aimed at exploring the prevalence of suicidal ideation and associated factors among textile factory workers in Almeda textile factory in Adwa, Ethiopia.
Humans; Risk Factors; Cross-Sectional Studies; Prevalence; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Suicidal Ideation; Ethiopia/epidemiology