Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation among textile factory workers is a major public health concern worldwide and is associated with a higher risk of completed suicide. However, there are limited studies that determined the prevalence and the potential determinants of suicidal ideation in Africa, including Ethiopia. Therefore, this study is aimed at exploring the prevalence of suicidal ideation and associated factors among textile factory workers in Almeda textile factory in Adwa, Ethiopia.



METHODS: An institutional-based cross-sectional study design was conducted from May 3, 2020, to June 16, 2020, at Almeda textile factory in Adwa. A total of 409 workers were identified using a systematic random sampling technique. Data were collected using a self-administered questionnaire using suicidality module of Composite International Diagnostic Interview. Data were analyzed using SPSS version 22.0, and logistic regression model was employed. Adjusted odds ratio with a 95% confidence interval was computed, and statistical significance was declared at p value < 0.05.



RESULT: In this study, the prevalence of suicidal ideation was found to be 8.8% (95% CI: 6.1, 11.5). Working more than 48 hours per week (AOR = 2.88, 95% CI: 1.18, 7.04), depression (AOR = 3.90, 95% CI: 1.60, 9.50), work-related physical injury (AOR = 5.95, 95% CI: 2.37, 14.94), and interpersonal conflict (AOR = 3.54, 95% CI: 1.40, 8.90) were the significant factors associated with suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION and Recommendation. In this study, suicidal ideation among Almeda textile production workers was a significant problem. Factors including depression, work-related exposure to physical injury, long working hour, and interpersonal conflict can enlarge suicidal ideation.

