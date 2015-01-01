|
Citation
Gottschalk S, Meyer G, Haastert B, Abraham J. BMJ Open 2023; 13(1): e066291.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36592997
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Physical restraints (PR) are regularly used in acute care settings, although evidence for their effectiveness and safety (eg, for prevention of falls) is lacking. Their use is associated with adverse events, such as decreased mobility and injuries for patients. We developed a complex intervention to prevent PR in acute care settings according to the UK Medical Research Council Framework, and investigated the feasibility. The intervention comprised the qualification of key nurses as multipliers and a short interprofessional information session. The intervention has proven to be feasible. It also became apparent that further development of the intervention and the study procedures is necessary. Therefore, this study aims to refine and pilot the complex intervention. Furthermore, the objective of this pilot study is to improve study procedures.
Language: en
Keywords
Delirium & cognitive disorders; Dementia; GERIATRIC MEDICINE