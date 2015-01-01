Abstract

Head injuries and concussion in Para sport have garnered increasing attention in recent years.1-3 Concerns have been raised regarding the reporting and identification of concussions sustained during Para sport, where little clinical information may be available. Risk factor identification, baseline screening, recognition/diagnostic tools and management strategies used in able-bodied sporting populations may not be valid in this population, due to the athletes' underlying impairment and variation in comorbidities.3 To date, most attention has been paid to athletes with visual impairment competing in contact and high velocity sports, with data showing these athletes are at higher risk for concussions compared with able-bodied athletes.4

Concussion surveillance in Para sport



The ongoing Paralympic injury and illness surveillance studies have been used at both Summer and Winter Paralympic Games since the London 2012 Games.5 The Web-Based Injury and Illness Surveillance System (WEB-IISS), used by team medical staff during the Games, has been developed and updated over time to include clinically relevant issues. In order to enhance concussion reporting, the WEB-IISS has included the capture of concussion-related information for all head/face and neck injuries …

