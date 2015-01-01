|
McGuire A, Gabrielli J, Jackson Y. Child Maltreat. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Research on maltreatment exposure often demonstrates mixed findings and a potential explanation for this may be the measurement of maltreatment. One approach for addressing measurement concerns, which also accounts for maltreatment's multidimensional nature, is the use of a measurement or latent model. However, there is minimal evidence on the generalizability of this approach across populations of youth. This study examined measurement invariance of a one-factor maltreatment model across two samples of youth exposed to maltreatment using case file data from the SPARK and LONGSCAN datasets (N = 1286).
measurement; childhood maltreatment; confirmatory factor analysis; foster care