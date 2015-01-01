SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ippolito M, Tubiolo M, Falletta A, Federico A, Simone B, Ingoglia G, Gregoretti C, Raineri SM, Cortegiani A, Giarratano A. Clin. Case Rep. 2022; 10(12): e6805.

10.1002/ccr3.6805

36590666

PMC9795086

We report a case of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest occurred in a 61-year-old recreational female diver. After resuscitation, the patient was referred to the hospital. With data provided by witnesses and appropriate medical investigations, drowning related to a failed rebreather system was the most plausible explanation. Patient outcome was favorable.


drowning; cardiac arrest; ICU; ARDS; decompression illness

