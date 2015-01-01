Abstract

BACKGROUND: A third of adults aged 65 years and older fall every year, and falls are a common cause of unintentional injuries. Accurate identification of people at risk of falling is an important step in the implementation of preventive strategies.



OBJECTIVE: Our aim was to investigate the association of fall risk factors with number of reported falls in terms of incidence rate ratios and to develop a fall rate prediction model.



METHODS: In the randomized controlled trial Swiss CHEF, multiple fall risk variables were assessed in community-dwelling older adults at baseline examination, including age, sex, body mass index, fear of falling, number of falls during the prior 12 months, scores on several physical performance tests, comorbidities, and quality of life. Over the following 6 months, interventions were administered in the form of three home-based exercise programs. Participants were subsequently followed up for another 6 months. Falls were reported prospectively using monthly calendars. Incidence rate ratios were derived via negative binomial regression models. Variable selection for the prediction model was conducted using backward elimination and the least absolute shrinkage and selection operator method; the model with the smallest prediction error was then identified.



RESULTS: Associations with the number of reported falls were found for number of prior falls, fear of falling, balance and gait deficits, and quality of life. The final model was derived via backward elimination, and the predictors included were prior number of falls and a measure of fear of falling. Outcome: Number of prior falls and fear of falling can be used as predictors in a personalized fall rate estimate for community-dwelling older adults. Recurrent fallers having experienced four or more falls are especially at risk of falling again.

