Citation
Izumi T, Kanehisa M, Terao T, Shiotsuki I, Shirahama M, Satoh M, Muronaga M, Kohno K, Hirakawa H, Etoh M, Matsukawa T. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e1083739.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
36590619
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Since our previous investigation on the effects of trace lithium, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and arachidonic acid (AA) on deliberate self-harm and suicide attempts in 2018, to our knowledge, no replication study has been conducted on this topic.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide attempt; arachidonic acid; deliberate self-harm; docosahexaenoic acid; eicosapentaenoic acid; lithium