Li Y, Chu X. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e1012536.
36591009
BACKGROUND: Chinese colleges have implemented strict closed-off management in response to the outbreak of a new variant of the new coronavirus, Omicron. But such management measures may lead to more aggressive behavior. The study aimed to determine the associations between boredom and aggressive behavior with aggression and to examine the impact of boredom on aggression through the moderating role of cognitive flexibility.
aggression; COVID-19; boredom; cognitive flexibility; moderation