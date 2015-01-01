|
Cooper AJ, Pathé MT, McEwan TE. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e1057719.
36591047
INTRODUCTION: The concept of lone actor grievance fuelled violence assumes that homicides that occur in very different contexts can be thought about in a consistent manner because they share common motivations and resultant emotional states like resentment, outrage or revenge. Fatal family violence has been largely excluded from discussions of lone actor grievance-fuelled homicide, based on the assumption that it is conceptually different. This scoping review examines similarities and discrepancies between the characteristics and motivations of perpetrators of fatal family violence and those who have engaged in lone actor grievance-fuelled homicide outside the family context, and the relevance of the concept of grievance-fuelled violence to fatal family violence.
Language: en
family violence; fatal family violence; femicide; filicide; grievance; grievance-fuelled violence; intimate partner homicide; lone actor