Citation
Luciani F, Veneziani G, Ciacchella C, Rocchi G, Reho M, Gennaro A, Lai C. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e1042283.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
36591082
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Aviation psychology is very interested in understanding how personological and psychological variables influence flight performances. Indeed, risk attitudes have been considered as a risk factor for aviation accidents. In this context, emotions and coping style are key variables which could influence concentration by affecting cognition and attention. In addition, the specific training backgrounds seemed to be associated with differences in in-flight accident rates. The aim of the present study was to investigate the association between age, sex, flight experience, emotional dysregulation, coping styles, flight licenses, and pilots' risk attitudes.
Language: en
Keywords
|
emotional dysregulation; aviation; flight attitudes; pilots’ performances; risk orientation; self-confidence