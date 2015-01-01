|
Citation
Dykstra VW, Lyon TD, Evans AD. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e1025419.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
36591106
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Adults are typically poor judges of the veracity of statements, requiring the need for alternative methods for detecting lies. One alternative method to human lie-detectors is using computer-based linguistic analysis which may present a more reliable method for detecting dishonesty. Moreover, while previous research has examined linguistic differences between typically developing children's and adults' truthful and dishonest reports, no study to date has examined whether maltreated children exhibit different linguistic cues to dishonesty. Thus, the current study examined maltreated and nonmaltreated children's linguistic and syntactic cues to children's truthful and dishonest reports.
Language: en
Keywords
maltreatment; deception; lie detection; linguistic; syntax; verbal cues