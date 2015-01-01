Abstract

Obstetric violence is an ongoing public health concern due to it is prevalence rate in maternity care routine and it has been documented widely in maternal care that women experiencing a situation of mistreatment, disrespect, physical abuse, neglected care, verbal abuse, and nonconsented care1 and this alarming situation become prominent in all over the world, Africa, Asia, South America this cases well observed in a sense that pregnant women fail to meet the professional standards2 and loss an autonomy and free decision making regarding their bodies and sexuality this commentary aims to assess the associated factors towards such mistreatments, effects, and recommendation in mitigating the burden of obstetric violence



Residency and educational status were reported as among the associated factors of obstetric violence in a sense that rural residency reported fewer cases while more cases were found to be obtained from urban residency and the reason behind is this that many women in rural areas have less awareness regarding the right and autonomy3 and have less been exposed to a system of health care and are not sensitive to the mistreatment and abuse from health care workers and seeing that as normal behavior of health care workers. Age was documented as the associated factor too and findings declare that young aged pregnant women are more prone to face such mistreatment and this is because at that age are more likely to conceive and give birth and data showed that the rate of giving birth at that age group is high than any other age group.4



Type of health care centers, the burden was well recognized in most of the government health care and results showed that most of the women receiving obstetric violence met with experts perpetrate in government health care facilities and is where they fail to meet professional standards1 therefore the attendee to such centers are more likely to face the same situation5 and this is due to the nature of services offered and for sometimes is due to workload of this experts and therefore they fail to offer the professional standard services. Family income has been an ongoing agenda toward the acquiring of health services, it is documented that families with lower income are more prone to get not better services, and this applied in obstetric violence low attention placed on them during care offering among experts and therefore are more prone to face and loss autonomy...

