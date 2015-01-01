SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Du T, Shi Y, Huang H, Liang W, Miao D. Heliyon 2022; 8(12): e12434.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.heliyon.2022.e12434

36590562

PMC9798193

It is considered that psychological factors are important in determining exercise regression outcomes of patients with anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR). This review summarizes the definition and research progress of current undefined psychological factors related to returning to sports (RTS) after ACLR, as well as the application of corresponding measuring scales, and common psychological interventions in the field. The aim is to understand and clarify the impact of psychological factors in the ACL injury and rehabilitation, and to provide a theoretical basis for the application of psychological evaluation and intervention in the later stage. It is believed that there are still many prospects for the research in this field.


Language: en

Rehabilitation; ACLR; Psychological factors; Returning to sports

