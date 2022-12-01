Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is unclear whether cognitive skill deficits during childhood carry risk for suicide attempt or mortality later in adulthood at the population level. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of population-based studies examining the association between childhood cognitive skills and adult suicidal behavior, namely attempt and mortality.



METHOD: We systematically searched databases for articles then extracted study characteristics and estimates on the association between childhood cognitive skills (i.e., IQ or school performance at age ≤ 18 years) and later suicide attempt and mortality. Random-effect meta-analysis was used to quantify this association across all studies with available data.



RESULTS: Twenty-three studies met the inclusion criteria and suggest an association between lower childhood cognitive skills and increased risk of suicidal behavior. Meta-analysis of the adjusted estimates from 11 studies (N = 2,830,191) found the association to be small but statistically significant. Heterogeneity was significant but moderate, and results were unlikely to be influenced by publication bias. In subgroup analyses, associations were significant only for males. No difference in effect size was found between suicide attempt and suicide mortality. LIMITATIONS: Cognitive skills were measured with different cognitive subtests. Heterogeneity in the age of cognitive skills assessment. Meta-regression and subgroup analyses were based on a relatively low number of studies.



CONCLUSIONS: Individuals with lower cognitive skills in childhood have a greater risk of suicidal behavior in adulthood, especially males. Although the association was small, interventions improving cognitive skills may yield large effects on suicide prevention at the population level if the association is causal.

