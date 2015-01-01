Abstract

Evidence shows that young people may have experienced increased levels of posttraumatic stress and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the landscape on self-harm is still unclear. This study aimed to examine the role of COVID-19 related posttraumatic stress, depression and resilience as predictors of self-harm with and without suicidal intent. Participants were 625 young people aged 17-25 years old (M = 20.2 years, SD = 2.47). Resilience was measured using the self-reported Child & Youth Resilience Scale Measure - Revised (CYRM-R). Posttraumatic stress related to COVID-19 were measured using the Impact of Event Scale- Revised. Depression was measured using the depression subscale of the Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale-21. Self-harm was evaluated with two dichotomous items. Participants reported high levels of depression and COVID-19 posttraumatic stress, and a significant percentage reported engaging in self-harm. Hierarchical logistic regressions showed that caregiver resilience decreased approximately 20% the odds of engaging in self harm with and without suicidal intent remaining a consistent predictor even after accounting posttraumatic stress and depression in the models. Posttraumatic stress and depression predicted a one-fold increase in the odds of engaging in self-harm with and without suicidal intent. However, posttraumatic stress was no longer a significant predictor when depression was entered in the model in self-harm without suicidal intent. The COVID-19 pandemic may have increased the likelihood of engaging in self-harm in young people. However, caregiver resilience seems to operate as a protective factor. This important finding carries implications beyond the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

