Abstract

The study objective was the analysis of homicides based on reports of 107 medicolegal autopsies of victims, which were carried out in 2010-2019 at the Department of Forensic Medicine of the Medical University of Gdańsk, Poland. The study focused on the analysis of homicide mechanisms, on the weapon type, injuries characteristics, and both pathomechanisms and causes of death. Alcohol and illicit drugs abuse, which is a predisposing factor, was also assessed. In the analysed cohort, 70.1% were males and 29.9% females. The most frequently used weapon was a blunt instrument (accounting for 47.7% of homicides), while the least common was a firearm (accounting for 4.7% of homicides). There were significant differences in homicide mechanisms related to victims' gender. In males, blunt or sharp instruments predominated, while in females violent suffocation and chop injuries were more frequent. Fatal head injuries and their consequences predominated in the pathomechanisms of death (32.7% of cases). It was shown that the highest blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was found in homicides due to violent strangulation and sharp instrument use, while the lowest BAC was found in gunshot victims. Toxicological tests were performed in 18 cases and in 7 cases showed positive results for illicit drugs. The analysis of various elements involved in homicide may contribute to a conceptual framework for preventive measures aiming at the reduction of homicides number.

