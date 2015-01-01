|
Zhu Y, Rodebaugh T, Narine K, Brown LA. J. Pers. Oriented Res. 2022; 8(2): 71-86.
(Copyright © 2022, Lundh Research Foundation in collaboration with the Scandinavian Society for Person-Oriented Research)
36589929
BACKGROUND: Given that suicide ideation (SI) fluctuates drastically over short periods of time and is heterogenous across individuals, idiographic suicide research is warranted. In this pilot study, we used intensive ecological momentary assessment (EMA) to examine whether anxiety, depression, and PTSD symptoms on a given day predicted next-day SI on a person-to-person basis.
Suicide; PTSD; anxiety; depression; HIV; idiographic models