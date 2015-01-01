Abstract

For parents of color, publicized racial violence can heighten concerns about their children's safety. The goal of this study was to test whether this form of race-related stress exacerbates maternal posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms over a 4-month period in families of color. Participants included 262 U.S. mothers with a lifetime mental health diagnosis (67.6% non-Hispanic White, 15.6% African-American/Black, 16.8% other family of color). Mothers completed online surveys and open-ended questions, including appraisals of the meaning of the 2020 race-related events (i.e., George Floyd's death, subsequent protests) in relation to their children's future. Open-ended responses were quantified using LIWC15 text analysis for emotion word frequency and thematic coding for perceived implications. In ANCOVA, there were significant racial group differences in appraisals, ds = 0.09-0.57. The responses from mothers of Black children included fewer positive and more negative emotion words than mothers of White children; they also included more perceived negative implications than all other mothers but did not vary on perceived positive implications. In regression analyses, there were significant moderating effects of race/ethnicity in the association between appraisals and PTSD symptom course such that negative appraisals predicted a subsequent increase in PTSD symptoms only for mothers of Black children, βs =.26-.37. Variations in event appraisals were unrelated to PTSD symptom course for other mothers. These findings provide longitudinal support for the link between vicarious racism exposure and PTSD symptoms and highlight one potential form of racism-related stress for parents of Black children.

Language: en