Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Societies marked by armed conflict face huge challenges in mental health care provision due to lowered resources and destruction of infrastructure along with an increased need for care. This especially affects the vulnerable groups already facing bigger challenges in terms of higher disease burden and limited access to care.



AIM: To examine how the association between conflict-related trauma and mental health is affected by different factors affecting the individual's vulnerability, and to address the provision of and barriers in access to mental health services in conflict and post-conflict contexts.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Scoping literature review based on a focused literature search in PubMed and DIGNITY Documentation Centre and Library.



RESULTS: Population mental health may be affected by violence and by general hardship by (1) causing new mental health conditions, predominantly PTSD, depression and anxiety, and (2) exacerbating pre-existing mental health conditions. Violence, stigmatization, social and physical capital, gender and access to health care were identified as the main vulnerability factors affecting the association between conflict and mental health conditions.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: The associations between violence, vulnerability and mental health might be overlapping and multi-directed. Vulnerability is considered an effect-modifier on the associations between conflict/trauma and mental health.

