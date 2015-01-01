Abstract

Missourians are dying of fentanyl poisoning at an unprecedented rate. We identified growth areas in Missouri for fatal fentanyl encounters in rural and western counties. Though the deaths occur for a multitude of reasons, a growing trend adds to the surge in fentanyl fatalities: poisonings from counterfeit pills. The tablets are often labeled with brand names for alprazolam or oxycodone, but may contain only fentanyl at a dangerous level. Teenagers find counterfeit pills all too easily via social media. Believing they have found an easy way to obtain a quick high or relief of minor pain and anxiety, they take the pill alone in their bedroom, with no possibility of reversing a fatal fentanyl dose. There is a wide range of respiratory depression from illicit drugs containing fentanyl. We reviewed the physiologic respiratory response to drugs containing fentanyl that varies with genetics and the unpredictable amount of fentanyl contained in illicit drugs.

