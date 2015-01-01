|
Steglich J, Hempel L, Jaspers S, Stoevesandt D, Weber M, Kunze C, Weihrauch-Blüher S, Kühnöl C, Woydt L. Monatsschr. Kinderheilkd. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Einsatz von Simulationspersonen zur Prüfung von Handlungskompetenz im Bereich der Kinderschutzmedizin im Dritten Abschnitt der Ärztlichen Prüfung
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PMID
36589716
Abstract
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the third section of the medical examination could be performed with simulation patients. Simulations enable standardized examinations of medical competency according to the educational objectives of the national learning objectives catalogue. The evaluation of student's medical response to child abuse and neglect seems to be an appropriate opportunity to increase attention of prospective physicians for potential child abuse. The presented case reports the simulation of a pediatric nonaccidental trauma.
Simulation; Child abuse and neglect; Child protection; National learning objectives catalogue; State examination