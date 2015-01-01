SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Steglich J, Hempel L, Jaspers S, Stoevesandt D, Weber M, Kunze C, Weihrauch-Blüher S, Kühnöl C, Woydt L. Monatsschr. Kinderheilkd. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Einsatz von Simulationspersonen zur Prüfung von Handlungskompetenz im Bereich der Kinderschutzmedizin im Dritten Abschnitt der Ärztlichen Prüfung

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00112-022-01674-7

36589716

PMC9795424

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the third section of the medical examination could be performed with simulation patients. Simulations enable standardized examinations of medical competency according to the educational objectives of the national learning objectives catalogue. The evaluation of student's medical response to child abuse and neglect seems to be an appropriate opportunity to increase attention of prospective physicians for potential child abuse. The presented case reports the simulation of a pediatric nonaccidental trauma.

In der COVID-19-Pandemie war die Durchführung des Dritten Abschnitts der Ärztlichen Prüfung mit Simulationspersonen möglich. Simulationen ermöglichen die standardisierte Prüfung medizinischer Handlungskompetenz entsprechend den Lernzielen des Nationalen Kompetenzbasierten Lernzielkatalogs. Die Prüfung von Szenarien der Kinderschutzmedizin erscheint zweckmäßig, um die Aufmerksamkeit angehender Ärztinnen und Ärzte für Verdachtsmomente möglicher Kindesmisshandlung zu schärfen. Der vorliegende Fall berichtet über die Simulation eines nichtakzidentellen Traumas im Kindesalter.


Language: de

Simulation; Child abuse and neglect; Child protection; National learning objectives catalogue; State examination

