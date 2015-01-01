Abstract

Pectoralis major ruptures are uncommon injuries that have become more prevalent over the past 20 years due to increased participation in weight lifting. Patients often present with localized swelling and ecchymosis, muscular deformity, thinning of the anterior axillary fold, and weakness in adduction and internal rotation of the affected arm. History and physical is often augmented with radiology, magnetic resonance imaging of the chest being the gold standard. Nonoperative management is reserved for old patients with low functional demands. Operative intervention is the treatment of choice with improved functional outcomes, cosmesis, and patient satisfaction.

