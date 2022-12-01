Abstract

BACKGROUND AND HYPOTHESES: Adults with schizophrenia have increased risk of suicide with highest risk among younger adults. We investigated whether means of suicide among these adults were different from the general population. STUDY DESIGN: This retrospective longitudinal analysis used the National Death Index to characterize means of suicide among 4 cohorts of Medicare patients with schizophrenia (2007-2016) by age: 18 to 34, 35 to 44, 45 to 54, and aged 55+ years. Means of suicide were categorized by age at death and sex. Adjusted hazard ratios were calculated for common means. Mortality rates per 100,000 person-years were estimated by age group stratified by sex, and standardized to the general population by age, sex, and race-ethnicity using standardized mortality ratios. STUDY RESULTS: 668,836 adults were included with 2218 suicide decedents: 1444 men and 774 women. The most common means of suicide was poisoning (36.8 %), with a significant sex difference by means: 55.9 % of women died by poisoning, 13.8 % by firearms, 11.0 % by hanging and 9.4 % by jumping, while among men suicide by poisoning (26.6 %), firearms (25.5 %), and hanging (24.2 %) were similar, followed by jumping (12.0 %). Suicide by poisoning among the schizophrenia cohort was 10 times that of the general population, while suicide by firearm was twice that of the general population.



CONCLUSIONS: Means of suicide differed for patients with schizophrenia compared to the general population: poisoning was the most common means among men and women with schizophrenia, while firearms accounted for over half of all suicides in the general U.S.

