Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In parallel with common usage areas, pesticide poisonings are encountered in the community due to reasons such as no wearing of protective clothing and masks during use, unintentional consumption and suicide-intended intake. In this study was aimed to examine the cases who applied to the emergency department with pesticide poisoning and share of suicide cases.



METHOD: This study is a retrospective record study based on the files of 234 patients who reported to the emergency department for pesticide and rodenticide poisoning between 2014 and 2018. The patients were compared in terms of sociodemographic, substance type, prognosis, and accident/suicide status. Chi-square test, Binary logistic regression analysis were used in the analysis of the data.



RESULTS: Organophosphates was the most common substance recorded as a cause of poisoning, while rat poison placed second. 38% of the acute poisoning cases were suicide attempts. Poisoning among men was found to be prominently due to accident whiles among women suicidal poisoning was more prominent. While the mortality rate is 4.7% in all acute intoxication cases, the mortality rate in poisonings with suicidal purposes is 5.6%. Patients with psychiatric diseases have a 28-fold higher risk of intoxication of attempting suicide. The most common comorbid psychiatric disorders in acute pesticide poisoning are anxiety and depression.



CONCLUSION: A major proportion of pesticide poisoning cases is suicide attempts. Suicide attempt is at the forefront in women and death rates are higher in people with psychiatric illness. It may be advisable to avoid the easy accessibility of pesticides.

Language: tr