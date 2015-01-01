|
Rezagholi M. Work 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36591667
BACKGROUND: The few studies attempting to estimate costs of fatal accidents at workplaces suffer from poor or obscure applied methodologies. As the costs are often limited for the exposed company/industry in the short run, economic decisions about investments to improve the safety and security of workplaces are moreover not made at the societal level nor within an appropriate time frame. In a social economic decision, the total potential productivity lost over time due to a fatal accident is considered regardless of who pays what compensation to the families involved.
Safety and security; effective working years; human capital; labour productivity; societal perspective