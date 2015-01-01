|
Citation
|
Toyoshima A, Sato S. Jpn. J. Clin. Geropsychol. 2021; 2: 19-26.
|
Vernacular Title
|
日本語版ＵＣＬＡ孤独感尺度（第３版）短縮版の開発 多世代での使用に向けて
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Japanese Association of Clinical Geropsychology)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The goal of these studies was to develop the shorter version of the loneliness scale for use among Japanese adults. In Study 1, we analyzed dataset included 309 university students and 326 older adults to confirm factor structure of the scale and select the items of short form. In Study 2, we examined the reliability and validity of the short form. In Study 3, we conducted an Internet-based survey with 618 younger, middle-aged, and older adult participants to evaluate the factor structure of the measure in a sample with a wider age range. The results of these studies provided support for the reliability and validity of this sort form.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Middle-aged adults; Multiple-age group data; Multiple-group analysis; Old-aged adults; UCLA Loneliness Scale Version3; UCLA孤独感尺度第3版; 中年期; 多世代データ; 多母集団同時分析; 高齢期