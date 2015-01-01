Abstract

The goal of these studies was to develop the shorter version of the loneliness scale for use among Japanese adults. In Study 1, we analyzed dataset included 309 university students and 326 older adults to confirm factor structure of the scale and select the items of short form. In Study 2, we examined the reliability and validity of the short form. In Study 3, we conducted an Internet-based survey with 618 younger, middle-aged, and older adult participants to evaluate the factor structure of the measure in a sample with a wider age range. The results of these studies provided support for the reliability and validity of this sort form.



本研究は高齢期を含めた幅広い年代を対象とした孤独感を測定する簡便な尺度の必要性を見据え，日本語版UCLA孤独感尺度第3版の短縮版を開発することを目的とした。研究1では，大学生と地域高齢者を対象に質問紙調査のデータを分析し，因子分析の結果，短縮版として6項目を抽出した。研究2では，研究1のデータを用いて，短縮版の信頼性と妥当性を確認した。研究3では，さらに大規模なサンプルによる再現性を確認するため，成人期，中年期，高齢期を対象としたインターネット調査を実施し，因子構造と信頼性と妥当性を確認した。本研究の結果から，成人以降の複数の年代における尺度の因子構造を確認し，短縮版の信頼性と妥当性を確認した。

