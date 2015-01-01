SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jurecki RS, Stańczyk TL. Appl. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(1): e616.

10.3390/app13010616

This article presents a short description of mathematical driver models. In the literature, there are no models that are generally considered fully satisfactory for use in analysing drivers' behaviour in emergencies. This paper presents a concept of model, which includes two sub-models related to the driver's defensive manoeuvres--avoiding the obstacle and braking. This article describes a model used for a simple road situation--a single obstacle (pedestrian) appearing on the road in front of the vehicle. In the model, the method of artificial potential fields was used, but it was enriched with the concept of safety zones around the vehicle and obstacles for three variants of the proposed shape, namely a rectangle, a circle, and an ellipse. In the simulations, parameters important for the model's operation were used. The proposed model can be used for the simulation of human behaviour in specialised programs for accident reconstruction and in the future in assistant systems.


accident situations; avoiding the obstacle; driver behaviour; driver model; steering wheel angle

