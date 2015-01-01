Abstract

Mustard gas [sulfur mustard (SM)] and phosgene are the most frequently used chemical warfare agents (CWAs), which pose a serious threat to human health and national security, and their rapid and accurate detection is essential to respond to terrorist attacks and industrial accidents. Herein, we developed a fluorescent probe with o-hydroxythioketone as two sensing sites, AQso, which can detect and distinguish mustard gas and phosgene. The dual-sensing-site probe AQso reacts with mustard gas to form a cyclic product with high sensitivity [limit of detection (LOD) = 70 nM] and is highly selective to SM over phosgene, SM analogues, active alkylhalides, acylhalides, and nerve agent mimics, in ethanol solutions. When encountering phosgene, AQso rapidly converts to cyclic carbonate, which is sensitive (LOD = 14 nM) and highly selective. Their sensing mechanisms of AQso to mustard gas and phosgene were well demonstrated by separation and characterization of the sensing products. Furthermore, a facile test strip with the probe was prepared to distinguish 2-chloroethyl ethyl sulfide (CEES) and phosgene in the gas phase by different fluorescence colors and response rates. Not using the complicated instrument, the qualitative and quantitative detection of CEES or phosgene can be achieved only by measuring the red-green-blue (RGB) channel intensity of the test strip after being exposed to CEES or phosgene gas by the smartphone with an RGB color application.

