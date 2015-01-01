Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Covid-19 global pandemic has meant large parts of the world's population have been isolated from others for often months at a time due to lockdown measures to stop the spread. The effects of isolation can be damaging and increase risk of self-injury (NSSI) and suicide. We examined the effects of the first Australian national lockdown on NSSI urges and behavior.



METHOD: We asked 345 people with current or past lived experience of NSSI both quantitative and qualitative questions about how their urges and behavior changed during lockdown and assessed how changes were related to demographic variables including work and living conditions.



RESULTS: Women, socially disadvantaged and unemployed people were at greater risk of increased NSSI urges and behavior. Social connection was important, with both quantitative and qualitative responses indicating that for some, decreased social anxiety and social pressures was related to a reduction in NSSI, whereas for others the lack of social connection and engagement was associated with worsening urges and behaviors.



CONCLUSION: Lockdown had mixed impacts on people with lived experience of NSSI, with most reporting no change or a decrease to urges and behavior, however, for socially disadvantaged people in particular, lockdown lead to worsening urges and behavior and even relapse. Future research might examine these effects longitudinally and with greater focus on intersectionality.HighlightsIdentified NSSI risk/protective factors, and an understanding of lived experienceLockdowns have mixed impacts, some people decreased, some increased NSSISocial connection plays an important role in NSSI engagement and reduction.

