Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of depression and anxiety, and associated factors, among Chinese children and adolescents aged 8-18 years who attend primary or high school.



METHODS: A total of 23 005 primary and high school students were recruited from February to December, 2019 for this cross-sectional study. The questionnaire included demographic information, questions assessing suicidality, resilience, depression (Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale for Children), and anxiety (Screen for Child Anxiety Related Disorders). Binary logistic regression was used to analyze the independent correlates of depression and anxiety.



RESULTS: Overall, 13.06% of participants experienced depressive symptoms, 22.34% experienced anxiety symptoms, 26.34% experienced transient suicidal ideation, 2.23% had serious suicidal ideation, and 1.46% had a history of suicide attempts. Anxiety (odds ratio [OR], 4.935; 95% confidence interval [CI][4.442-5.485]), suicidality (OR, 2.671; 95% CI[2.203-3.237]), skipping breakfast (OR, 1.920; 95% CI[1.348-2.736]), sleep duration (OR, 0.470; 95% CI[0.398-0.556]) and self-expectations (OR, 1.924; 95% CI[1.550-2.389]) were associated with depression (all p < .05). Depression (OR, 4.424; 95% CI[3.983-4.914]), female sex (OR, 1.903; 95% CI[1.759-2.060]), school-based traumatic experience(s) (OR, 1.905; 95% CI[1.747-2.077]), relationships with teachers (OR, 1.575; 95% CI[1.103-2.249]), and suicidality (OR, 1.467; 95% CI[1.218-1.766]) were associated with anxiety symptoms (all p < .05).



DISCUSSION: Depression and anxiety are common among school-age children and adolescents in China. Childhood school- and family-based traumatic experience(s), female sex, and lifestyle factors (eating breakfast, sleep duration, exercising, and Internet use) are significantly associated with mental health among children and adolescents. Developing interventions targeting these factors to protect students from depression and anxiety are needed.

