Citation
Schofield K, Cuttler C, Conner BT, Prince MA. Cannabis Cannabinoid Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
DOI
PMID
36595520
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Gay, lesbian, and bisexual individuals (i.e., sexual minorities) use cannabis more frequently than heterosexuals; however, little research has directly compared sexual minorities' patterns of cannabis use (e.g., quantity, age of onset, forms of cannabis used) with heterosexuals. Some research has identified motivations for cannabis use in sexual minorities, but much of this research has been qualitative and/or narrow in scope (e.g., focused on sexual motivations). To the best of our knowledge, no previous research has used a validated measure to examine motives for cannabis use among sexual minorities. Additionally, cannabis use is known to be associated with mental health symptoms, but little research has examined relationships between cannabis use and mental health in this population.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; cannabis; substance use; sexual minorities; bisexuality