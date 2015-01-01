Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Gay, lesbian, and bisexual individuals (i.e., sexual minorities) use cannabis more frequently than heterosexuals; however, little research has directly compared sexual minorities' patterns of cannabis use (e.g., quantity, age of onset, forms of cannabis used) with heterosexuals. Some research has identified motivations for cannabis use in sexual minorities, but much of this research has been qualitative and/or narrow in scope (e.g., focused on sexual motivations). To the best of our knowledge, no previous research has used a validated measure to examine motives for cannabis use among sexual minorities. Additionally, cannabis use is known to be associated with mental health symptoms, but little research has examined relationships between cannabis use and mental health in this population.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data analyses were performed on archival survey data collected from 10 undergraduate psychology subject pools across the United States (N=4,669) as a part of Project ART (Addictions Research Team). Participants indicated their sexual orientation using a 5-point scale, and responses were used to classify participants into three groups: the majority of the sample (n=3,483) were classified into the heterosexual group, about one quarter were classified into the bisexual group (n=1,081), and a small number were classified into the gay group (n=105).



RESULTS: The bisexual group was more likely to report using cannabis. They also reported using cannabis more frequently, were more likely to report use of all product types (i.e., flower, concentrates, and edibles), and reported more severe symptoms of cannabis use disorder (CUD) than the heterosexual group. The bisexual group also reported higher levels of coping and enhancement motives for using cannabis and reported higher levels of all measured mental health symptoms (e.g., depression, suicidality, generalized anxiety, and social anxiety) compared with the heterosexual group.



CONCLUSIONS: Increased frequency of cannabis use, use of a broad range of different products, and use of cannabis to cope with mental health concerns may be placing bisexual individuals at greater risk of CUD.



FINDINGS from this study can be used to guide future research and help target mental health interventions among bisexual individuals.

