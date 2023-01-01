Abstract

Recent calls have been made to evaluate the range, rather than the frequency of use, of strategies within adolescents' emotion regulation repertoire. It is unknown whether an emotion regulation intervention may increase adolescents' emotion regulation repertoire. To examine the direct effect of an emotion regulation intervention on adolescents' perceived emotion regulation repertoire from baseline to immediately postintervention, when controlling for baseline problems with emotional awareness and participant sex. Seventh-grade students (N = 420) participated in a 6-week emotion regulation and sexual health promotion randomized control trial. Adolescent-report measures of emotion regulation and problems with emotional awareness were collected. On average, adolescents used one additional strategy after completing the intervention; they endorsed using four (out of eight) strategies at baseline and five strategies immediately after the intervention. Emotion regulation interventions may expand adolescents' repertoire. Future research should explore whether such expansion may guide downstream effects on psychosocial functioning and prevent health risk behaviors. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

