Abstract

BACKGROUND: In older adults, physical activity (PA) is important in maintaining physical performance. Data on the effectiveness of public open-access community-based programs on physical performance and fall prevention are scarce.



METHODS: Prospective observational controlled study in community centers providing an open-access public prevention program. Retirees aged ≥60 years who chose to participate in weekly PA workshops for 3 months were compared to those who chose the cognitive stimulation (CS) workshops. Collected data: handgrip strength, five times sit-to-stand, single-leg stance, Timed Up and Go tests, gait speed, short physical performance battery (SPPB) and frailty status at baseline (M0) and at 3 months (M3). The proportion of participants reporting a history of falls was assessed at baseline and using follow-up telephone interviews (F-Up).



RESULTS: Two hundred eighty-eight participants (age 73.8 years, 87% women) were included. The sit-to-stand test, single-leg stance and SPPB scores improved significantly between M0 and M3 in both groups. A greater SPPB increase was observed in the PA than in the CS group (+0.39 vs. +0.32 points, P = 0.02) after adjustment for age, sex, number of sessions attended, fall history and SPPB at baseline. During F-Up (median 22 months), the proportion of participants reporting at least one fall decreased from 55% to 31% (P = 0.01) in the PA group and from 27% to 19% (P = 0.12) in the CS group.



CONCLUSION: In a public open-access community-based program participants improved physical performance and reduced fall incidence when participating in the PA or the CS workshops. Older adults may benefit most from multifaceted prevention programs.

Language: en